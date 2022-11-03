Soaking rain moving in

After a long stretch of warm and dry weather, soaking rain will move into the state with a chance to bring 1-3 inches of rainfall. The heaviest showers look to be in southwestern Wisconsin and there could be a few non-severe thunderstorms as well. Showers will be ushered in upon a cold front which will bring our temperatures from the summer-like 70s to fall-like 50s.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers late. Maybe some thunder.
Low: 60 Wind: SW 10-20
Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain, more persistent south and east of Wausau.
High: 60 early, then falling into the low 50s Wind: SW 5-15 becoming North
Friday Night: Cloudy with rain showers.
Low: 45
Saturday: Grey skies again with periods of rain, heaviest in the morning. Becoming windy toward evening.
High: 51
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Dry other than a chance of sprinkles far north.
High: 56
Make sure to grab a raincoat when heading out the door over the next few days as we are tracking many rounds of showers across the area. Rain will likely begin around midnight as we head into Friday, though will be most active Friday afternoon. The first round will primarily impact NW Wisconsin overnight before to the SW part of the in the afternoon. Rain will also continue overnight Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will begin mild on Friday in the 60s, though steadily drop during the day. 50s or even 40s are expected by the afternoon. Saturday will be much the same, though windier with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday should dry out other than a few sprinkles to the far north. While still nearly 10 degrees above normal, it will feel more fall-like with highs in the mid 50s. Otherwise we will finally see partial sunshine on Sunday after a gloomy start to the weekend. Sunday night will drop to the low 30s, likely below freezing north.
Next week begins dry on Monday, but another system of rain will move in. There is a small chance of rain Tuesday night and a larger chance mid week. Thankfully we aren't tracking any cold temperatures as highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Cold weather prevailed in the central U.S. Six cities in Texas, Minnesota, and Michigan, reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 7 above zero at Marquette MI was their coldest reading of record for so early in the season. (The National Weather Summary)