Some rain on the way

Hope you had a chance to spend a lot of time outdoors this weekend with the fantastic weather conditions in place! It will stay warm yet into Monday, but it definitely will not be as sunny and dry.
A strong low pressure system moving through the Northern Plains into Canada will push moisture into our region Sunday night. This will bring the clouds in along with scattered showers. There might be a few rumbles of thunder as well. Those showers should end early Monday morning. Lows will hold in the upper 50s to near 60, which is way above normal. The high should reach the upper 60s to around 70 Monday.
It will be breezy throughout the period with southeast winds around 10 to 20 mph, becoming almost due south Monday. We expect another round of rain and possible thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes in from the west. Rain totals from Sunday night through late Monday night could be on the order of .25 to .50 inch with some scattered higher amounts.
Tuesday will feature temperatures back to normal with highs just in the lower to mid 50s. It looks mostly cloudy to some breaks of sunshine, especially in the northwest part of the area. Southeast Wisconsin may get some rain Tuesday into Tuesday night. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Thursday should be not too bad with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 50s. A weak disturbance may slide through Thursday night causing a slight chance of light showers or sprinkles. Friday is shaping up dry with variably cloudy skies. Highs will likely hold in the mid 50s.
Next weekend could be fairly nice with partly sunny skies and somewhat warmer than normal conditions. Temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 50s.
Have a good start to your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 PM, 23-October 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1761 - A hurricane struck southeastern New England. It was the most violent in thirty years. Thousands of trees blocked roads in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. (David Ludlum)
1843 - "Indian Summer" was routed by cold and snow that brought sleighing from the Poconos to Vermont. A foot of snow blanketed Haverhill NH and Newberry VT, and 18 to 24 inches were reported in some of the higher elevations. Snow stayed on the ground until the next spring. (22nd-23rd) (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987) (The Weather Channel)