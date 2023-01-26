Some Snow, Then A Lot Of Cold

If you've been enjoying the mild January so far, it's about to come grinding to a halt as much colder air moves in by the weekend. Before that happens, we'll also see a little bit more snow that could make for some slick conditions on the roads as it comes down.
Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing clouds.
Low: 10 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Friday: Windy with light snow during the morning. An inch or two likely. Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.
High: 29 Wind: SW 10-20 in the morning, NW 15-30 in the afternoon
Friday Night: Windy early. Decreasing clouds.
Low: 7 Wind: NW 15-25
Saturday: Much colder with more clouds than sun. A chance of light snow south of Portage and Wood counties.
High: 14
While we did manage to see some clearing in some spots Thursday afternoon, it won't last long. Clouds will build back in overnight tonight, and eventually we'll see snow develop as a fast-moving storm system pushes through the area. Expect snow to begin before sunrise - likely between 4 and 6 AM - and linger around through the morning hours before ending by noon. While the snow will move through quickly, we can still expect some light accumulation - most areas will see around an inch or two, which could make for some slick roads for the morning drive on Friday. However, roads should be in better shape for the afternoon. However, it will also be windy, especially in the afternoon, so we could still see some snow blowing around at times, even after the snow stops. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s, with a few spots possibly reaching 30 degrees.
Saturday will be the start of the colder air moving in, with highs only reaching the low to mid teens. We'll be mostly cloudy for most of the day as a storm system passes by to the south. Most of us will not see any snow, but we could see some light snow south of Highway 10, with an inch or so possible into Adams and Juneau counties. The rest of us will avoid the snow, but not the cold. It will turn even colder on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper single digits under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Starting Saturday night, expect lows to drop below zero and remain there for the next several nights.
With that being said, we stay cold into next week, with highs in the low to mid single digits on Monday under partly cloudy skies. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper single digits. We could see a few flurries Tuesday night, with more snow showers possible on Wednesday as well. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper single digits and low teens. We should see similar temperatures on Thursday, but we should also see more sunshine with quiet conditions expected for Groundhog Day.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1967 - A blizzard struck the Midwest, bringing the city of Chicago its largest snowfall in history with 23 inches falling. The city was shut down for a few days, with 26 deaths being blamed on the storm - many due to heart attacks being suffered as people tried to clear the snow.
1978 - A paralyzing blizzard struck the Midwest. One to three feet of snow fell in Michigan, and 20 to 40 inches was reported across Indiana. Winds reached 70 mph in Michigan, and gusted above 100 mph in Ohio. The high winds produced snow drifts twenty feet high in Michigan and Indiana stranding thousands on the interstate highways. Temperatures in Ohio dropped from the 40s to near zero during the storm. (David Ludlum)