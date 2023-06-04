Somewhat cooler pattern this week

**AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect through 8 a.m. Monday for high levels of fine smoke particulates. Persons with lung or heart issues and the very old and the very young, are advised to reduced prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sunday is plenty warm again across Wisconsin with temperatures soaring well up into the 80s in most areas. Perhaps it is not quite as muggy. You probably are noticing that hazy look to the sky. That is due to smoke from wildfires in Quebec pushing southwest into Wisconsin.
Late Sunday night, a cold front will be approaching from the north. It could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could linger through Monday afternoon or evening. Overall, the rain amounts should generally be under 0.25”, but a few strips could see heavier totals. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s Monday morning and top out from the upper 70s north to mid 80s south. The wind should be variable at 4-10 mph.
High pressure will settle back in for Tuesday bringing partly sunny skies along with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday should be beautiful as well. Plenty of sunshine is projected with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday.
Friday could be warmer with highs sneaking up to the low 80s along with partly cloudy skies. The next front of note is expected to march through Friday night into Saturday bringing a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms, at least on a scattered basis. It will likely knock our temperatures back a few degrees, holding in the 70s for the weekend.
Enjoy the cooler weather this week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 11 a.m., 4-June 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1860 - Iowa's Comanche Tornado , with wind speeds estimated in excess of 300 mph, was unquestionably one of the worst experienced by early settlers, with nearly a million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)
1982 - A four day storm began over New England which produced up to 14 inches of rain in southern Connecticut breaching twenty-three dams and breaking two others. Damage was estimated at more than 276 million dollars. (David Ludlum)