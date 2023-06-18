Spotty rain followed by heat and sunshine this week

Scattered showers are possible heading into Sunday evening, especially over the western half of the News 9 area thanks to a small disturbance lifting north around the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. Rainfall totals probably will be just a trace to 0.10” in most spots, but a few areas from Jackson County north to Price County could get over 0.25” if some thunderstorms move through. Temperatures will be mild, just falling to the upper 50s overnight with southeast winds of 5-10 mph.
Monday should bring partly sunny and warm conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is still a small chance of spotty showers, especially from around Wausau west and north in our area. The amounts again look fairly minor. Winds will be from the southeast around 10 mph.
We are still looking at a sunny and hot spell from Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and close to 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully it will not be overly humid, so the heat index values will be near the actual air temperature. Low temperatures should fall to the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.
Several disturbances will slide into Wisconsin from Friday into the weekend. As they interact with the warm and somewhat more humid air in place by then, there should be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is about 20% on Friday, 40% on Saturday, and 50% chance of Sunday. Hopefully most spots will get a decent soaking before next weekend is wrapped up. There are signs the wet weather could even linger into Monday the 26th.
The unsettled conditions will help cool us down with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s Friday to the mid 80s Saturday, then low 80s Sunday. It probably will even stay in the mid 70s early that following week.
Stay cool this week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 18-June 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1988 - Severe thunderstorms in eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota produced hail three inches in diameter and spawned four tornadoes in Steele County. Thunderstorms also produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Clearbrook MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)