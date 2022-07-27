Spotty showers and cooler weather ahead

Despite the passing rain showers, today was quite warm and bright with highs reaching the low 80s. As more northerly winds set up tomorrow, expect comfortable temperatures to settle in and another round of light rain. No severe weather is expected and rain totals should be low.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered light showers or thunder possible.
Low: 58 Wind: West 5-10
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Brief light showers or sprinkles likely around midday and into the afternoon. Especially north.
High: 74 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear.
Low: 54
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 75
Saturday: Another great day. Warmer with mostly sunny skies.
High: 83
Scattered rain is expected to continue tonight across the area with a small chance of weak thunderstorms. Instability will remain on the low end however, so thunderstorms will be sub severe with little chance of gusty winds. However, lightning will remain possible so head indoors in thunder roars. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 50s not only tonight but the next few nights as cooler weather settles into the state.
Thursday will be another bright day with a chance of a light passing shower, mainly in the northwoods. Not only will it be cooler with highs in the mid 70s, but a breezy west northwesterly wind will make for comfortable outdoor conditions. Expect more sunshine than clouds on Thursday, a trend which will continue into the weekend.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look very nice with dry weather and sunshine expected. Friday will remain on the cool side, but the weekend will jump to the low/mid 80s. Sunday, while dry, does have about a 30% chance of rain which looks to begin during the evening/early overnight. The rain is also expected to continue into Monday morning with a chance of developing thunderstorms. After the morning, Monday looks partly cloudy and humid.
The later half of next week will likely be when much warmer air arrives to the state. There is a good chance of temperatures reaching the upper 80s or low 90s by Wednesday.
Enjoy the cooler weather ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
Pollen count for 7/27/2022 is:
Grass = 0 (Low)
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to New England, with 103 reports of large hail and damaging winds through the day. Thunderstorms in Wisconsin produced hail three inches in diameter near Oshkosh, and wind gusts to 65 mph at Germantown. (The National Weather Summary)