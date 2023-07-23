Spotty storm chances but the hottest air of the season is coming

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect through noon Tuesday for smoke concentrations that are in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. I hope you enjoyed the nice weather Sunday. It will stay mainly dry and partly cloudy Sunday night with the temperatures cooling back to the upper to mid 50s. There could be some patchy fog later in the night. Winds will be light.
Monday should be partly sunny and warm with highs from the low 80s north to mid 80s south. Some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially over the north half of the region. A southwest wind of 5-10 mph is expected.
We could catch some more spotty showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday, but most hours will probably be dry. It will be a very warm and muggy Tuesday with lows around 60 and highs in the upper 80s. The southwest part of the viewing area might actually touch 90 degrees already Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday are still shaping up to be the hottest days of the week. With partly sunny skies and south to southwest winds, the high temperatures should generally reach the low to mid 90s. However, a few spots with sandy soil could warm up to the upper 90s. Dew point temperatures could climb to a muggy 70 degrees or so. As such, the heat index readings could be up close to 100 degrees F during the afternoon and just falling to the 70s to near 80 degrees at night. You will definitely want to practice your heat safety skills this week. Be sure to take breaks from heavy exertion, avoid sunburn, wear light colored and lightweight clothing, and drink lots of water and non-alcoholic beverages. Please pay extra care to your pets, livestock, and elderly family and neighbors to make sure they are doing okay.
There will be at least a small chance of scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, but the timing is very unclear yet.
We do expect somewhat cooler and less humid air to slide in by Friday and stick around into next weekend. High temperatures should be mostly in the mid to low 80s.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 8:20 p.m., 23-July 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1923 - Sheridan, WY, was drenched with 4.41 inches of rain, an all-time 24 hour record for that location. Associated flooding washed out 20 miles of railroad track. (22nd-23rd) (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Thunderstorms produced a record ten inches of rain in six and a half hours at Minneapolis, MN, including 5.26 inches in two hours. Flash flooding claimed two lives and caused 21.3 million dollars damage. Streets in Minneapolis became rushing rivers, parking lots became lakes, and storm sewers spouted like geysers. A tornado hit Maple Grove, MN, causing five million dollars damage. Baseball size hail was reported at Olivia, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)