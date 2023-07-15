Spotty Storms Possible Again

The wildfire smoke has returned, and air quality has deteriorated across much of the area. There will be some relief from that soon, but more showers and storms will also be possible in some areas. We'll also be a bit cooler as we head into the end of the weekend.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon or evening.
High: 75 Wind: West 10-20
Sunday Night: Scattered storms ending, becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 53 Wind: West 10-15
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 73
The smoky haze will still stick around through the morning on Sunday, but we should see some clearing later in the afternoon. As we head into the afternoon, we could see a few showers and storms pop up and move their way through the area once again. It will be cooler and a bit breezy, with highs only climbing into the low to mid 70s. We'll stay cooler on Monday as well, with highs again in the low to mid 70s. A few showers will also be possible in the afternoon and evening, with the best chances being north of Wausau.
We'll see quiet weather on Tuesday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. A few storms could move in Tuesday night, with more showers and storms possible on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few of those showers and storms could linger into Thursday as well, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We should see a good amount of sunshine on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s - an absolutely gorgeous day. On Saturday we should see similar temperatures, and partly cloudy skies - a few showers and storms could also pop up, especially later in the day.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Twenty-six cities east of the Mississippi River reported record high temperatures for the date. Charleston, WV, established an all-time record high with a reading of 103 degrees, and Chicago, IL, reported a record fifth day of 100 degree heat for the year. A severe thunderstorm moving across Omaha, NE, and the Council Bluffs area of west central Iowa spawned three tornadoes which injured 88 persons, and also produced high winds which injured 18 others. Winds at the Omaha Eppley Airport reached 92 mph. Damage from the storm was estimated at 43 million dollars.