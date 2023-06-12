Spring showers return as much of the state should see a good deal of rain over the next 48-72 hours. Most activity will be light to moderate rain, but showers on Tuesday could persist for a good chunk of the day. There is little chance of thunderstorm development other than a few on Wednesday, though no severe weather is expected.
Tonight: Cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers.
Low: 49 Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain showers, especially the east half of the state.
High: 66 Wind: NW 10-20
Tuesday Night: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 51
Wednesday: Stray morning sprinkle possible then partly cloudy and warmer. Another chance of a few showers or t-storms by late afternoon.
High: 82
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 79
It will be another cooler day today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see some sunshine early on, but clouds will take over by late morning, which will lead to some off and on showers this afternoon and evening, continuing into tonight as well. Some of those showers will linger into Tuesday as well, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s.
We should start to clear out Tuesday night, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday - although we could still see another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening as a weak system moves through. Highs will climb back above average, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday looks to be the nicest day of the week to get outside, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, and while we could see a passing shower or storm develop by evening, most of us will stay dry until overnight Friday night, when our chances for rain will go up just a bit. Highs Friday will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. More scattered showers and storms will be possible at times on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most of the rain should move out by Father's Day on Sunday, although a stray shower or storm can't be completely ruled out. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock.
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Tennessee Valley to the Central Appalachians in the afternoon and evening, and produced severe weather in Oklahoma and Texas during the evening and night. Thunderstorms spawned ten tornadoes, and there were 164 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 100 mph at Amarillo, TX, and wind gusts to 110 mph at Denton TX. Hail three inches in diameter was reported at Tucumcari NM. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)