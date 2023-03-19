Spring starts, but still the battle of the seasons this week

The Spring Equinox comes in Monday at 4:24 p.m. Central Time and thankfully it won't be as cold and windy as it has been in recent days! Of course the Spring Equinox is when the sun's rays will be directly overhead the Equator, with approximately equal amounts of daylight and darkness across the globe. Despite it being officially spring, that doesn't mean we can't have some winter-like conditions yet!
The weather looks pretty tranquil Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph. Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures should mostly reach the upper 30s around here with variable winds becoming northeast at 5-10 mph. A very weak disturbance passing by in the evening will bring a small chance of flurries north of Wausau.
A more organized low pressure system will approach from the southwest Tuesday. This will bring lots of clouds and possibly some spotty light rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures should start in the low to mid 20s Tuesday morning and climb to the upper 30s once again. Widespread light rain and snow is likely Tuesday night. As temperatures drop to the low 30s, it could be just cool enough to accumulate up to 2 inches of wet snow in the northern part of the News 9 area to perhaps a dusting or half-inch in southern sections. Please be alert for potentially slushy or snow covered and slippery roads later Tuesday night. Any light snow showers and drizzle will be ending Wednesday morning. It probably will stay mostly cloudy with highs around around 40 degrees.
Yet another disturbance will slide across Wisconsin Thursday bringing a 50% chance of light rain and snow at times. Again, we can't rule out some small snow accumulations, especially early in the morning when it is cooler out. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s.
We likely will catch a dry break Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs should top out in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Next Sunday is projected to bring increasing clouds with highs around the low 40s, just a touch cooler than normal yet. It appears there will not be any huge and prolonged warm ups for this early spring season, just very gradual. That probably is good news in the sense that a gradual warm up will lessen the spring flood threat a bit.
Have a great start to your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m.,19-March 2023
**On this date in weather history:
2003 - Denver digs out from the second-biggest snowstorm in the city's history. Almost two and a half feet of wet snow over 36 hours shuts down the city. The month ends as Denver's snowiest March on record.