Spring weather in full force

We have finally settled back into a springlike pattern, but the warmer spring temperatures will also come with frequent spring showers. Expect high temperatures to remain in the 60s for the rest of the week, making for a comfortable weekend. However, with a chance of rain almost every day this week, it will be important to stay prepared and up to date on the rain.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south of Marathon county.
Low: 44 Wind: East 10-15
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with a 60% chance of showers or isolated storms, especially around Wausau or farther south.
High: 60 Wind: East 10-18
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.
Low: 47
Saturday: A chance of rain and isolated storms through midday, then some patchy sun and blustery.
High: 64
Sunday: More clouds than sun with a chance of showers and storms.
High: 67
A warm front developing in the southern part of the area on Friday will once again create a few showers or isolated storms. This front will move northward late Friday into Friday night and it might still be in the northern half of the area Saturday morning. This means a chance of periodic rain will continue through midday Saturday. The weather should turn a little better Saturday afternoon with some patches of sun developing. Highs will be a little cooler on Friday, in the upper 50s to low 60s, then warm up again into the 60s on Saturday afternoon. It will also be breezy on Saturday with southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph.
On Sunday and Monday, two more troughs of low pressure will move in from the west. These will produce a 50 percent chance of showers or storms each day. It won't be all-day rain, but you could get wet at times. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s during this time. Warmer weather should then develop for the middle of next week with highs around 70. At the moment, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry and partly cloudy. Lets hope that forecast remains.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region and the Lower Mississippi Valley. Thunderstorms spawned fifteen tornadoes, and there were 340 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Hail three inches in diameter, and 9.39 inches of rain, resulted in more than 130 million dollars damage at Monroe LA. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 100 mph at Epps LA and Fort Worth TX. A thunderstorm north of Mineral Wells TX produced high winds which unroofed a nightclub, turning it into a "topless club." (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)