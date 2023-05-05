Spring weekend weather

The rainy weather is expected to continue this weekend as we are tracking a quarter to a full inch of rainfall over the next several days. While it seems that most of the activity will be light and scattered, there may be a few thunderstorms, potentially strong to the southwest. Temperatures will be springlike all weekend long and into next week.
Overnight: Cloudy with rain likely. Maybe a thundershowers as well.
Low: 48 Wind: ESE 10-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with occasional rain, more widespread in the morning.
High: 62 Wind: East-Southeast 10-20
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain and a bit of thunder possible.
Low: 53
Sunday: Patchy sun and warmer. A chance of showers or storms toward evening.
High: 72
Monday: Mostly cloudy scattered rain or isolated thunderstorms.
High: 66
Periodic rain will be likely tonight into tomorrow morning. The wet weather will be more prevalent in the morning on Saturday and then taper down a bit in the afternoon. Another round of showers and isolated storms will likely move through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s again under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little breezy out of the east-southeast.
Sunday will be a little warmer again and right now it is looking mostly dry with some patchy sun. Don't be surprised to find high temps in the low to mid 70s. A weak low pressure system moving in from the west could bring rain once again Sunday evening into Monday. More clouds and rain will make Monday a bit cooler again with highs in the 60s.
After Monday, it looks like some pretty nice Spring weather with a mix of sun and clouds from Tuesday through Thursday. Highs temps will be around 70 on Tuesday and could rise into the mid 70s by Thursday. Thursday will likely be the nicest day in our forecast. Weather conditions look to remain fairly pleasant into Friday, though there could be a chance of rain.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A strong Pacific cold front moving rapidly inland caused weather conditions at the east end of the Strait of Juan de Fuca in Washington State to quickly change from sunny and calm to westerly winds of 60 mph and ten-foot waves. Three recreational fishing boats capsized in heavy seas off Port Angeles resulting in five deaths. In California, temperatures soared above 90 degrees across much of the state. The high of 101 degrees in downtown Los Angeles was eight degrees hotter than their previous record for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)