Sprinkles today ahead of storms tomorrow

We are continuing to track out next chance of significant rainfall and strong storms. At this point, the likelihood of strong storms in the early overnight hours is high, but now it seems there may be a few strong storms during the afternoon as well. The storm prediction center has issued a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather on Wednesday as storms may have strong winds and hail.
Tonight: Scattered clouds.
Low: 57 Wind: Light and Variable
Wednesday: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of a shower or storm.
High: 83 Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms likely.
Low: 61
Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of scattered light showers.
High: 77
Friday: Mostly sunny and quite nice.
High: 80
Sprinkles will be possible this evening, but any rain totals will be light. For most of us, it should be a dry and comfortable night. As no rain is expected, you should be able to open up the windows overnight. Low temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 50s and winds will be calm.
Warmer weather is on the way for tomorrow but could fuel severe weather. High temps will be in the low to mid 80s. Once again we will see a mix of sun and clouds and there is a slight chance of a shower or storm during the day as a low pressure system and cold front approach from the northwest. This weather system will move through our area Wednesday evening providing us with a good chance of thunderstorms. Rain amounts could be a half inch or so in spots. A shower or two could linger into Thursday, otherwise, it will turn a little cooler again on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Make sure you have a reliable way to receive severe weather warnings.
Very nice weather should develop for Friday and Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. Highs on Friday should be around 80. On Saturday the mercury should hit the low 80s.
A weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west Saturday night into Sunday and this will produce a small chance of scattered storms. Otherwise, we will see a warming trend into early next week. High temps will be in the low 80s Sunday and then the mid 80s on Monday.
Have a great rest of your day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Sweltering heat continued in California, with record highs of 111 degrees at Redding and 112 degrees at Sacramento. Death Valley, CA, hit 127 degrees. Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Central Plains Region produced baseball size hail at Kimball, NE, wind gusts to 79 mph at Colby, KS, and six inches of rain near Lexington, NE. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)