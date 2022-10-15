Staying Chilly For A While

It's been chilly and damp for the past couple of days, and that trend will continue to end the weekend. While we will eventually clear out a bit, it will take a little bit longer before we warm up again.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain and snow showers in the afternoon, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 43 Wind: WNW 10-20
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, especially north of Wausau.
Low: 28 Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Partly or mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with flurries possible, especially in the morning.
High: 37 Wind: NW 15-25
We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, and a few showers and flurries will be possible at times during the day. The best chances will be in the northwoods, as winds pick up out of the northwest and lake effect snow begins to develop. Areas in the snowbelt - north of Highway 70 - could see a few inches of wet snow Sunday into Sunday night. Further south, accumulation is much less likely. Highs Sunday will be chilly, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s, with breezy conditions as well. It will be even windier on Monday, and those strong winds out of the northwest will bring in even colder air - most of us will top out in the mid to upper 30s on Monday. A few snow showers will be possible in the morning, but we should see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The one exception will be near Lake Superior, where snow showers could linger throughout the day.
We'll finally clear out more on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. It will still be breezy and cool though, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s.
We should climb a bit more on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll be mostly sunny on Friday with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s. By the start of next weekend, we should push back into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1954 - Hurricane Hazel struck the Carolina coastline. The hurricane demolished every pier along a 170 mile stretch from Myrtle Beach SC to Cedar Island NC, and obliterated entire lines of beach homes. Hurricane Hazel also destroyed 1500 homes as it moved inland with seventeen foot tides. Winds between Myrtle Beach SC and Cape Fear NC gusted to 150 mph. Hurricane Hazel caused 163 million dollars damage, and claimed the lives of 98 persons. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1966 - Iowa experienced its worst late season tornado of record. In just one minute a twister tore through the town of Belmond leveling 75 percent of the businesses, and 100 homes, causing more than eleven million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)