Staying Mild For A While

It's been a very mild start to the month of January, and it will likely stay that way for a while, with temperatures remaining well above average for the next several days. We'll also see a few chances for rain and snow across the area once we get past the weekend.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, and milder again.
High: 36 Wind: SSE 10-15
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a wintry mix after midnight.
Low: 32 Wind: SSE 10-15
Monday: Cloudy with a rain likely, with a wintry mix possible in the northwoods.
High: 37
While it will be mild over the next few days, sunshine will still be hard to come by. We may see a bit of it on Sunday, but that's about it for a while. Highs Sunday will climb into the low to mid 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few spots possibly reaching the upper 30s if we see enough sunshine. Clouds will move back in Sunday night as our next storm system approaches, bringing a chance of a wintry mix overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. As we head into the daytime hours on Monday, we'll see the wintry mix transition to rain across most of the area, although a wintry mix could still hang on in the northwoods during the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. The rain will transition back to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday morning, eventually changing to snow showers by Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will top out above average, in the low to mid 30s. When it comes to accumulating snow, the best chance to see any will be Monday night into Tuesday morning, mainly north of Highway 64.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies again on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow showers will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday as another storm system makes its way towards us, with the best chance being in the southern half of the area. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We'll see similar temperatures on Saturday as well, topping out in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies - a few flurries will also be possible into the start of next weekend.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1979 - Chicago, IL, was in the midst of their second heaviest snow of record as, in thirty hours, the city was buried under 20.7 inches of snow. The twenty-nine inch snow cover following the storm was an all-time record for Chicago. (David Ludlum)