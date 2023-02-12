Still mild but tracking rain for late Tuesday

The mild and pleasant trend continues in the Upper Midwest. Temperatures have been running a good 10 degrees above normal lately. It will still be warmer than normal through Wednesday, then we will be dealing with a change. There is also some substantial precipitation in the forecast this week.
First, Sunday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the low 20s. Winds from the west around 5 mph are expected. Monday looks partly sunny and a touch breezy in the morning. High temperatures could reach the upper 30s with northwest winds of 10-15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph late in the day.
Tuesday will turn cloudy and breezy as a vigorous low pressure system in the Southern Plains pushes northeast. We expect rain to develop by the late afternoon and persist on Tuesday night. Rain amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible. Temperatures should top out in the lower 40s Tuesday. We will have gusty southeast winds as well around 15 mph. Light rain and snow showers should continue on Wednesday, especially in the northern half of the area. They should gradually taper off in the afternoon. It will be a touch cooler with highs from the mid 30s to near 40 south.
Colder air will work in by Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. In addition, then next wave of low pressure in the Southern Plains will be pushing up toward Illinois and Indiana in the afternoon. It will likely spread a swatch of significant snow into Wisconsin. The current data suggest the southeast half of the state has the greatest odds right now of seeing that heavier snow. However, that band could certainly shift north of south yet, so please monitor News 9 for updates throughout the week. Besides any snow that may fall, it will be quite breezy Thursday into Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday should bring some sunshine back to our area. It will be cool Friday with highs in the upper 10s to near 20, then warming to the low 30s Saturday. Next Sunday could be a bit cloudier, but also warmer with highs returning to the upper 30s.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 12-February 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1958 - Snow blanketed northern Florida, with Tallahassee reporting a record 2.8 inches. A ship in the Gulf of Mexico, 25 miles south of Fort Morgan AL, reported zero visibility in heavy snow on the afternoon of the 12th. (12th-13th) (The Weather Channel)
1960 - A snowstorm in the Deep South produced more than a foot of snow in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. (David Ludlum)