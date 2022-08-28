Still unsettled Sunday night but a much drier week ahead

Gloomy and damp weather has been the rule frequently this month of August, but there is a pattern change ahead!
First of all, there is still a high chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later Sunday night. The more organized line of storms probably will arrive around midnight to a few hours after as a cold front slides in from the northwest. The chance of severe weather is greatest in Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin, then any storms will gradually weaken as they track into the News 9 area. Still be prepared to move indoors as they come through as downpours and lightning are possible. It will be muggy Sunday night with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will generally be from the south around 10 mph.
Monday may still have a few leftover showers early in the morning in the south and east portion of the area. Then breaks of sunshine may develop. It will be a touch breezy and turning less humid later. Highs could reach the upper 70s northwest to low to mid 80s southeast. Winds will be from the southwest, then turn westerly at 10-17 mph.
Cool and dry air will filter down from central Canada into our region Tuesday giving us partly cloudy and breezy conditions. Lows will hit the mid 50s with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with lows around 50 and highs in the low 70s. Thursday again will bring sunshine with lows in the 40s and highs in the low tom id 70s.
A bit warmer air is projected to move back in for the end of the week and into the Labor Day weekend. It should be partly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower Friday night to Saturday morning.
Right now, next Sunday looks partly sunny with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs may climb to about 81. We may luck up with a dry Labor Day and highs again near 80 or slightly higher. Stay tuned for updates on that if you have outdoor activities lined up!
Enjoy the last few days of August! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 28-August 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1986 - The temperature at Apalachicola, FL, dipped to 62 degrees to shatter their previous August record by four degrees, having tied their August record high of 99 degrees on the 2nd of the month. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Early morning thunderstorms in Nebraska produced 4.50 inches of rain around McCook, and 4.65 inches near Auburn and Brownville. Showers in Montana pushed the rainfall total for the month at Havre past the previous August record of 3.90 inches. (The National Weather Summary)