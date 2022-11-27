Storm arriving Tuesday

Cooler air has moved in, but it is still around or slightly warmer than normal for late November. We should have partly cloudy skies Sunday night and Monday. Low temperatures will drop to the low 20s with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday. North winds around 5 mph will become southeast by morning. The wind will stay from the southeast Monday around 10 mph.
Active weather is on the way Tuesday. In fact, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for Price, Iron, and Ashland counties from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. It appears northwest Wisconsin will bear the brunt of the snow with this system, possibly as much as 4 to 8 inches. Meanwhile, the snow will be lighter and mixed with rain around the greater Wausau area. That should keep the snow totals down to about 1 or 2 inches near Wausau. The southeast chunk of the viewing area may have mostly light rain Tuesday, with just a dusting of snow Tuesday night. In any case, please be alert for variable travel conditions across the region. Allow extra time to safely reach your destination. Temperatures on Tuesday should start in the upper 20s and reach the mid 30s northwest to the low 40s southeast.
Strong west to northwest winds will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday behind this front. They could be gusting to 35 or 40 mph. As such, any areas that receive a sizable snow will be dealing with considerable blowing and drifting as well. Otherwise, it will make for a miserable and cool Wednesday with highs just in the 20s. It should be mostly cloudy with perhaps some leftover flurries early in the day.
Thursday and Friday look pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and quieter conditions. High temperatures should reach near 29 on Thursday and warm to the mid or upper 30s Friday.
A cold front is projected to push in by early Saturday morning. It may provide a period of snow showers, especially in northern Wisconsin. The wind will likely be gusty Saturday with highs around 34. Sunday could feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 30s.
We are carefully tracking signs of a potential stronger storm in the region around Monday December 5th. Please keep checking in frequently to News 9 for updates on that this week.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 27- November 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1988 - Snow and high winds created blizzard conditions in Minnesota. Winds gusted to 63 mph at Windom, and snowfall totals ranged up to 14 inches at Aitkin. Snow drifts seven feet high closed many roads. Fargo ND reported a wind chill reading of 34 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
2005 - A major winter storm affected parts of Nebraska and the Dakotas during the 27th-28th. Snowfall accumulations of 16-20 inches were observed in parts of eastern South Dakota, while wind gusts exceeding 60 mph also accompanied the snow, creating blizzard conditions. Thousands of power outages were caused by the combination of strong winds and heavy snow. In South Dakota, about 8,000 utility poles and 10,000 miles of transmission line were brought down by the storm (Associated Press).