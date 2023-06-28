 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Storm Chances Decreasing

  • Updated
  • 0
weather

We are tracking chances for thunderstorms over the next couple of days, but those chances will be going down a bit as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will also slowly climb, and we should be able to get rid of some of that pesky wildfire smoke as well.

Thursday: A bit muggy with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of storms later in the day.

High: 83 Wind: West 5-10

Thursday Night: Isolated storms early, then partly cloudy.

Low: 62 Wind: West 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or storms, especially to the south.

High: 85

Storms will move through the area overnight tonight, with most spots drying out late overnight. Eventually we'll see a mix of sun and clouds by morning, and our highs tomorrow will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a bit on the muggy side, and a few showers and storms will be possible later in the day. The good news is, we should see our air quality improve throughout the day, as the area of smoke makes its way eastward.

We'll see partly cloudy skies again on Friday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. While we can't rule out a stray shower or storm in the afternoon, most of us will likely stay dry - the best chance to see a shower or storm pop up will be south of Highway 10. We'll stay warm into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s again on Saturday. Once again, we could see a stray shower or storm to the south, but most of us will stay dry again. We should all stay dry on Sunday, with highs again in the low to mid 80s.

We'll start to warm up a bit more on Monday, with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. For the 4th of July on Tuesday, it will get a bit muggier, and highs will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s. We could see a few showers and storms late in the day into Tuesday night - we'll have to keep an eye on that for fireworks displays that night. The better chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller

*On this day in weather history:

1988 - Showers and thunderstorms brought much needed rains to parts of the central U.S. Madison, WI, received 1.67 inches of rain, a record for the date, and their first measurable rain since the Mother's Day tornado outbreak on the 8th of May.

