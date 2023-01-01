Storm moves in by Monday Night

**WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for Monday night through late evening Tuesday in Ashland, Iron, Price, Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.
After our fairly quiet first day or two of 2023, much more active conditions will be building in once again. A major low pressure system currently over the Rocky Mountains will sweep northeast and push plenty of moisture into the Upper Midwest. With the fairly mild temperatures in place, this combination will create a wide variety of precipitation types once again right across Wisconsin and surrounding regions. This system could be similar in impact to the one that moved through in mid-December producing a thick coating of ice and considerable tree damage in the region.
First of all, for Sunday night, you can expect just some clouds and patchy fog as temperatures drop down to the upper 10s to mid 20s. Winds will be light from the west to northwest. Most of Monday should be dry, but there is a small chance of some scattered light snow or drizzle by late afternoon, especially northwest of Wausau. Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 30s with winds from the east to northeast at 4 to 8 mph.
The heavier surge of precipitation will arrive Monday night, especially after midnight. Freezing rain and sleet could leave ice accumulations from 0.10 to 0.40 inches thick in the area. With temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30, this could leave many roads, sidewalks, and driveways very treacherous. In addition, the weight of the ice could cause damage to some tree limbs and power lines. Please be very careful if you must venture out Monday night into Tuesday morning and listen in for later statements.
The icy mix should turn over to mostly occasional light rain and drizzle Tuesday from around Wausau south and southeast. Meanwhile additional ice accumulations may occur further north and northwest. There could also be several inches of wet snow accumulation through Tuesday afternoon, especially from around Taylor County northeast to Forest County and northward. Total snow accumulations through late Tuesday night could vary from just a trace in the southeast part of the News 9 viewing area to perhaps 1 to 2” around Wausau to as much as 6 to 9” in the northwest corner of the area (up toward Phillips to Eagle River and north.) This would be a rather wet and sticky snow given the mild temperatures.
In case you are heading further west to northwest, keep in mind that much of southwest through eastern Minnesota could get as much as a foot of snow, including the Twin Cities area! High temperatures Tuesday in Wisconsin should range from the lower 30s far northwest to the upper 30s far southeast.
Leftover lighter snows should linger into Wednesday, but gradually taper down to flurries from north to south in the afternoon. There might be an additional inch or so areawide. It will be cooler with highs in the upper to mid 20s, along with brisk northeast to north winds of 10-20 mph.
Thursday and Friday should be decent days for getting out to clean up your driveways with partial sunshine and highs in the low to mid 20s.
The next low pressure system is projected to move in next weekend and could provide accumulating snow later Saturday into Sunday. Highs could reach the upper 20s.
Have a safe and enjoyable week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 1-January 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1999 - A major blizzard struck portions of the Midwest on January 1-3, 1999. The storm produced 22 inches of snow in Chicago and was rated by the NWS as the second worst blizzard of the 20th century, ranking behind the blizzard in January 1967. Estimates of losses and recovery costs are between $0.3 and $0.4 billion with 73 dead as a result of the blizzard. (NCDC)