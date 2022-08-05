Storms At Times This Weekend

After a beautiful day yesterday, we can expect more of the same today, with more sunshine once again. However, there will be significant changes as we head into the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 87 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 66 Wind: South 5-10
Saturday: Increasing clouds, hot, and muggy. A 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.
High: 91 Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Some storms could produce heavy rain.
High: 77
Sunshine will dominate the skies again today, with only a few high clouds at times - much like yesterday. We will also be a few degrees warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.
We'll warm up even more to start off the weekend on Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will also get a bit muggier as our next storm system approaches. This will give us the chance for some showers and storms to develop - we should stay dry in the morning, but into the afternoon and evening, our storm chances will go up. That will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday as well. However, we'll be significantly cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The rain over the weekend could be heavy at times as well.
We should start to quiet down again as we head into next week, although we can't rule out an isolated shower or two from popping up during the day on Monday. It will remain cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s once again with partly sunny skies. We'll see more sunshine return on Tuesday, and we'll climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s. We should continue with the mostly sunny trend through much of the week, including Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday, and upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1961 - The temperature at Ice Harbor Dam, WA, soared to 118 degrees to equal the state record established at Wahluke on the 24th of July in 1928. The afternoon high of 111 degrees at Havre, MT, was an all-time record for that location. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in Oklahoma, and from Iowa to the Upper Ohio Valley, with 216 reports of large hail or damaging winds between early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning. Thunderstorms moving across Iowa around sunrise produced extremely high winds which caused ten million dollars damage to crops in Carroll and Greene Counties. Thunderstorm winds at Jefferson IA reached 102 mph. Afternoon thunderstorms produced tennis ball size hail at Bay Mills, WI. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)