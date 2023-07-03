Storms Possible For 4th of July

While it has been a pretty quiet holiday weekend so far, we could see some fireworks courtesy of Mother Nature for Independence Day. After that, we'll see some big changes when it comes to our temperatures, as we'll drop back below average for a little while.
Tuesday (Independence Day): Variable clouds and muggier with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms.
High: 89 Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely.
Low: 66 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and t-storms ending by early afternoon. Some breaks of sun late.
High: 77
We'll keep the warmth around for the 4th of July, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s - possibly reaching the low 90s in a few spots. However, we'll also see a chance for some showers and storms to develop at times. Anything during the daytime will be somewhat scattered, but we'll bring the better chances for showers and storms into the evening and overnight. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with gusty winds and hail being the main potential threats - certainly something to watch for if you have outdoor plans, including fireworks. The rain chances will extend into Wednesday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. It will be a good deal cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
We should see our sunshine return on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies once again. However, our temperatures will still remain below average, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should push back into the mid to upper 70s on Friday, again with mostly sunny skies.
As we head into next weekend, we'll start to bring some rain chances back into the fold. We should stay dry for most of the day on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, we could see a few showers and storms late and into the night. We'll keep the chance for showers and storms in the picture on Sunday as well, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll also do a repeat on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a few scattered showers and storms.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Lightning struck and killed three men playing golf on a course near Kingsport TN. The three men had sought shelter from the rain under a tall tree on a small hill. Showers and thunderstorms produced heavy rain in New Jersey, with 5.2 inches reported at Trenton State College.