Storms Possible Today

Yesterday was an absolutely gorgeous day, but today may be a bit different. Showers and storms will develop - which is good news because we do need the rain - but a few of those storms could potentially be stronger, especially later in the afternoon.
Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.
High: 82 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Showers and storms ending, gradually clearing skies.
Low: 55 Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures.
High: 78 Wind: SW 5-10
While we should be quiet to start the day, showers and storms will start to pop up this afternoon. While they will be scattered - not everyone will see them - anything that does pop up could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and hail being a possibility in those stronger storms. Most storms will be active from about 3:00 to 8:00 later today, with everything winding down quickly as the sun goes down. Highs today will be near what we saw yesterday, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should clear out tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and highs near average for this time of year, reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Friday will bring another chance for showers and storms during the day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s for most of the area. While we should see some clearing into the weekend, we could still see an isolated pop-up shower or two during the day on Saturday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday should start quiet, but some showers and storms will be possible later in the day, with better chances for rain Sunday night. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
We could see a few showers linger into Monday, mainly during the morning hours, with gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Wednesday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Tropical Storm Beryl deluged Biloxi with 6.32 inches of rain in 24 hours, and in three days drenched Pascagoula MS with 15.85 inches of rain. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region and over the Central High Plains Region. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma producedwind gusts to 92 mph at Harrah.