Stormy Monday evening then cooler and unsettled the rest of the week

Get ready for some warmer conditions to start the workweek. Don’t worry though if you don’t like the heat, because it will cool down again for the rest of the week! It also looks like an unsettled week with several chances of rain.
Going into Sunday night we should have partly cloudy skies with lows from the mid 50s to low 60s. There could be a spotty shower in far northern Wisconsin. Winds will be from the southwest at 6-12 mph. Monday will be partly sunny, breezy, and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots in central Wisconsin might even touch 90 degrees. It will also be a bit muggier as the dew point climbs up to the low 60s. Isolated showers or thunderstorms could pop up over the northern part of the News 9 viewing area during the day. They would be brief. However, we have a much higher chance of widespread thunderstorms by Monday evening as a cold front moves in from the northwest. We can’t rule out some of the storms producing damaging wind or hail, so be sure to monitor News 9 for updates. Rainfall amounts should generally be in the 0.25 to 0.50 inch range. However, localized much heavier rain pockets are certainly possible.
Tuesday looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler conditions. Lows should be in the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The next wave of energy is projected to push in though late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It could bring some showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the data suggests the southern half of the viewing area has the best chance of getting a nice rain from this one. There might be some partial sunshine later Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
The period from Thursday through Sunday is likely going to be a bit cooler than normal as a deep trough in the upper atmosphere in Canada spirals down toward Wisconsin. We do expect overall partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Low temperatures should stay very comfortable in the 50s. That is about 5 to 7 degrees below normal. In addition, small spokes of energy will slide through Wisconsin almost on a daily basis giving us at least a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms each day at some point.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 9-July 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1833 - An unusually large New England tornado, one half to three quarters of a mile wide, went from Salem Pond to Norton Pond, VT, and then into Canada. It prostrated nearly everything in its path. (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Thunderstorms in Colorado produced hail as large as golf balls northwest of Kiowa, which accumulated to a depth of twelve inches. Hail two and a half inches in diameter was reported at Black Forest. Hail damaged 900 acres of crops south of the town of Wiggins. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)