Stormy night ahead of more windy weather

Windy weather will shape up for the next few days but the main story is the stormy weather tonight. The storm prediction center has put the News 9 area under a Level 1 to Level 2 (Marginal to Slight) risk for severe weather. Any storms tonight are expected to be brief, but there is a good chance for quick downbursts of strong winds and hail that could exceed an inch in diameter.
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Mixing with freezing rain in the far north.
Low: 37 Wind: East 20-30, gusting to 40
Wednesday: A few spotty showers early, otherwise, partly or mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures falling in the afternoon. A few snow showers in the Northwoods late.
High: 51 (falling into the upper 30s late) Wind: Bec. SW 25-35, gusting to 45
Wednesday Night: Cloudy and windy with a few flurries.
Low: 23
Thursday: Still windy with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers in the Northwoods. A bit more sun in the southern part of the area.
High: 36
Friday: Variable clouds and cool. (a chance of light rain and snow at night)
High: 44
This evening, some rain and a few thunderstorms will rumble through our area. A couple of the storms might produce some hail. A few strong wind gusts are possible in the southern part of the area. The rain could still be mixing with ice in the Northwoods through the evening.
Conditions will be mild Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind will then shift to the southwest and become quite strong. Winds could routinely gust up to 45 mph around midday and through the afternoon. This is a strong enough wind to blow loose items around outside and shake your vehicle a bit on the highway. A few showers will be around early in the day, then a few snow showers could develop in the Northwoods later in the afternoon. Temps will fall into the upper 30s late in the day. It will be windy and cold once again on Thursday with a few snowflakes in the far north. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.
The weather pattern will begin to change on Friday. The wind will die down and we should have a bit of sun with highs in the 40s. Warmer Spring weather will finally develop over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s to around 60 on Easter Sunday. The warm weather will continue next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be warm, but there are a couple of small chances of precipitation. A bit of light rain or snow could develop Friday night into Saturday morning and a few showers or a rumble of thunder could develop later Sunday afternoon.
The warmer weather is expected to carry into next week where there is a very good chance for a few days to hit the 60s.
Stay safe and stay dry tonight! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A deep low pressure system in northern New York State brought heavy snow to parts of western and central New York during the day. The snowfall total of 5.8 inches at Buffalo was a record for the date, and 9.5 inches was reported at Rochester. Snowfall totals ranged up to 11 inches at Warsaw. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)