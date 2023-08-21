Stormy night and a midweek heat wave

After a rather gloomy and cloudy start to the week, we should see much more sun develop over the next few days. Before the sun arrives though, we do have a chance of storms into Tuesday morning. Most activity will be after midnight, but if the storms linger later in the morning, could have a large impact on the morning commute.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, mainly in the Northwoods after midnight.
Low: 62 Wind: East 10-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, mainly around Wausau or locations to the north and east. Partly cloudy and turning humid in the afternoon.
High: 81 Wind: SE 10-15
Tuesday Night: Scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 64
Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny, hot, and muggy.
High: 94
Thursday: A few clouds, continued hot, and a bit humid
High: 91
A warm front developing over the area late this afternoon and tonight will spark a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Wausau and these will continue into tomorrow morning. There is a chance a few of the storms could make it down into Marathon County, but most of the action will be north and east of the city. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and a bit of hail.
By Tuesday afternoon the skies should turn partly cloudy once again and it will begin to warm up. Highs will be in the 70s in the Northwoods but it might hit 90 in the far south (south of Wisconsin Rapids).
The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Some low to mid 90s are likely on Wednesday and then it will be in the low 90s on Thursday. Wednesday will be the more humid day and there might be some heat advisories issued for parts of the area. Be sure to stay cool in the shade or air conditioning on Wednesday and Thursday.
Cooler and mostly nicer weather will develop going into the weekend. Friday is the one day with a chance of showers or thunderstorms, then it is looking dry for Saturday and Sunday with just a few scattered clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday then cool off into the 70s for the weekend.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from Kansas to Minnesota and North Dakota. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail from Correll to north of Appleton. Thunderstorms in north central Kansas produced wind gusts higher than 100 mph at Wilson Dam. Thunderstorms around Lincoln NE produced baseball size hail and up to five inches of rain, and Boone NE was deluged with five inches of rain in an hour and a half. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)