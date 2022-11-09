Stormy Thursday, Winter To Follow

We're entering an active stretch of weather, with some big changes on the way. While record warmth is likely Thursday, it won't last long as our coldest air of the season will follow soon after.
Tonight: Rain and storms likely, mainly in the Northwoods, otherwise mostly cloudy, blustery, and quite mild.
Low: 59 Wind: South 10-20
Thursday: Blustery, warm, and mostly cloudy with a couple rounds of rain and storms around midday and into the afternoon, possibly strong. Record warmth likely.
High: 66 Wind: South 15-25, becoming SW late
Friday: Mostly cloudy and much colder with snow showers possible, especially north of Wausau. Breezy again.
High: 37
Showers and storms will move through the Northwoods tonight, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of us. Temperatures won't drop off all that much overnight tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. That will set the stage for a warm day tomorrow - in fact, record warmth is likely for many of us with highs in the low to mid 60s. However, it will remain mostly cloudy, and rain will be possible, especially in the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are even possible, especially south and west of Wausau.
Temperatures will come crashing down after that line of storms moves through, with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s by Friday morning. We won't warm up much on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few snow showers are also possible, especially north of Highway 29.
We'll stay cold into the weekend, with highs on Saturday and Sunday both topping out in the low to mid 30s at best. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible in the far north both Saturday and Sunday. We should clear out a bit on Monday, but the sunshine will not warm us up at all. Highs will still top out in the low to mid 30s.
The cold hangs around well into next week, with highs in the low to mid 30s again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system will be tracking through the area, bringing a chance for snow showers both days, with the best chance being late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1913 - The freshwater fury , a rapidly deepening cyclone, caused unpredicted gales on the Great Lakes. Eight large ore carriers on Lake Erie sank drowning 270 sailors. Cleveland OH reported 17.4 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a total of 22.2 inches, both all-time records for that location. During the storm, winds at Cleveland averaged 50 mph, with gusts to 79 mph. The storm produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Buffalo NY, and buried Pickens WV under three feet of snow. (9th-11th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1996 - The Veteran's Day storm of November 9-14, 1996 may be the most severe early season lake effect snow (LES) storm the Great Lakes has witnessed in the past fifty years. At the height of the storm, over 160,000 customers were without power in Greater Cleveland alone, as the storm produced isolated snowfall tallies approaching 70 . As usual with these LES events, the Veteran's Day storm battered snowbelt communities downwind of each of the Great Lakes while nearby towns went unscathed. (University of Illimois WW2010)