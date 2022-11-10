Stormy weather along a cold front

Strong storms will pass through the area tonight as a convective system feeds off of the energy from our record high temperatures today. High temperatures hit the mid 60s which is a few degrees above the previous record for November 10th across much of Wisconsin. For the rest of the day, however, make sure to pack a raincoat and watch for any warnings as storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.
Tonight: Rain diminishing during the evening, then mostly cloudy and cooling down.
Low: 30 Wind: West 10-18
Friday: Breezy and much colder with a few snow showers or flurries in the afternoon, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 37 Wind: NW 12-22
For Central Wisconsin, the main threat for wet weather will be during the afternoon. A cold front arriving from the west will bring a chance of thunderstorms and there might even be a couple of severe storms with strong wind and hail. A brief isolated tornado is also not out of the question. Winds will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph.
The rain will diminish tonight and then we will see some colder air move into the area. Highs on Friday will linger in the 30s. A breezy northwest wind will add a chill to the air. A few snow showers will develop in the afternoon, primarily in the Northwoods. The cold air will keep a few flurries flying into Saturday and there could be some lake effect snow in the far north that accumulates a bit. On Sunday we will have more sun but it will still be chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s from Saturday all the way through next week. Lows will be below freezing each night. Get out some warmer clothing.
As far as snow chances go, it doesn't look like anything big is headed our way, however, there might be some light accumulation. There is a 20% chance of light snow showers on Monday. Later Tuesday into Wednesday the chance increases up to 30%. There might be a dusting up to an inch in a few spots during the middle of next week.
Stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1915 - An unusually late season tornado struck the central Kansas town of Great Bend killing eleven persons along its 35 mile track. The tornado destroyed 160 homes in Great Bend killing 11 persons and causing a million dollars damage. Hundreds of dead ducks dropped from the sky northeast of the track's end. (The Weather Channel)