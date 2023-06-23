Stormy weather likely this Weekend

Our Friday contained a few isolated showers and storms, however most of the area remains dry. High temperatures were once again in the upper 80s, a trend expected as we head into the weekend. However, big chances will be taking place before the end of the weekend as a cold front move in brining thunderstorms and much cooler weather.
Overnight: Isolated showers in the Northwoods early, then partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 63 Wind: Calm
Saturday: A hazy mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms possible later in the day.
High: 89 Wind: South 5-15
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely at times.
Low: 63
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with daytime rain and thunderstorms.
High: 75
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely throughout the day. Especially in the morning.
High: 71
**Air Quality Alert for ozone for the entire area through 11pm Saturday.
Highs will be warm once again on Saturday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s - a few spots in the south could briefly hit the low 90s. We'll see partly cloudy skies - we should be dry in the morning, but a few showers and storms could develop in the afternoon and evening. Though it is expected to be mostly bright, there will be a substantial amount of wildfire haze, especially to the east. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see better chances for rain to develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday, with rain likely for a good portion of the day. It will also be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s at best.
We'll stay cooler and cloudy again on Monday, and once again we'll see showers off and on during the day as well. It will be another cooler day as well, with highs in the low to mid 70s - it's possible that some spots might not even reach 70 degrees if the rain hangs around all day long. We should start to clear out on Tuesday, with highs climbing back up into the mid to upper 70s.
We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds again on Wednesday, with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds again on Thursday, and we could see a shower or two pop up as well. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - A massive hailstorm hit eastern Colorado causing an estimated 60 to 70 million dollars damage. At La Junta, CO, hail as large as softballs caused 37 million dollars damage. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)
1988 - Thirty-four cities reported record high temperatures for the date. The reading of 90 degrees at Bluefield, WV, equalled their record for the month of June. The record high of 104 degrees at Billings, MT, was their thirteenth of the month. (The National Weather Summary)