Stray shower Sunday, otherwise very warm this week

Pleasant early summer weather continues across Wisconsin. We will just have some scattered clouds into Saturday night as temperatures fall down through the 60s in the evening to 55 overnight. Light southeast winds are expected.
There will be more clouds for Father’s Day as a weak disturbance pushes east from Minnesota and Iowa. It could provide some spotty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. The best chance of a little rain would be in the afternoon to evening. Rain amounts could vary from nothing in spots to maybe 0.25” or so in the western fringe of the region. Temperatures should top out in the upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday with south to southeast winds near 10 mph.
A ridge of high pressure will build right over the Upper Midwest for much of the upcoming week. This should provide partly sunny skies already Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The heat will be increasing through the middle of the week with highs around 87 on Tuesday and near 90 for Wednesday and Thursday. The dew points will gradually climb up to the low 60s for the second half of the week making it feel a touch muggy. Plan on slowing down a bit and getting into the shade and air conditioning at times throughout the week so you don’t come down with heat stress. Remember to drink extra water as well. At least the nights will cool down to the upper 50s in many sections, which will feel pretty nice.
A cold front in the Northern Plains could slowly sag into Wisconsin by next weekend. This interacting with the warm and humid air in place will hopefully trigger some showers and thunderstorms. As it stands now, the higher chance would be later Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will gradually drop with highs in the upper 80s Friday and low to mid 80s Saturday. It is possible that we will stay in the upper 70s by Sunday the 25th, with again that chance of rain.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 17-June 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1882 - A tornado traveled more than 200 miles across the state of Iowa killing 130 persons. The tornado touched down about ninety miles west of Grinnell, and struck the town and college around sunset, killing sixty persons, and causing more than half a million dollars damage. Traveling at nearly 60 mph, the tornado hit Mount Pleasant at about 11 PM causing another half a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Unseasonably cool air, responsible for 37 record lows in the central U.S. on the 15th and 16th, including a low of 33 degrees at Valentine NE on the 15th, overspread the eastern U.S. ending a three day siege of severe weather. (The National Weather Summary)