Strong Storms Continue Towards Wisconsin

As we move into the evening hours, we are expecting a few strong to severe storms to develop before Thursday morning. Severe storms have been firing in northern Minnesota this afternoon and will eventually work towards the state. High winds and hail remain the main threats, but tornadic activity is not out of the question. If a severe warning is issued near you, take immediate shelter and stay up to date with News 9 or any severe weather source.
Tonight: Scattered storms early, diminishing after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10 to NW
Thursday: More clouds than sun, breezy, and cooler. A slight chance of a brief shower in the morning.
High: 75 Wind: NW 10-20
Thursday Night: Clearing and cool.
Low: 61
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and quite nice. A slight chance of isolated showers or storms toward evening, mainly northwest of Marathon County.
High: 80
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal with a slight chance of storms late in the day.
High: 82
A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a round or two of thunderstorms this evening. There might be a couple of stronger storms with high wind or large hail. Many areas should get a quarter to half inch of rain with some of the heavier downpours producing over half an inch. The storm activity should diminish after midnight.
Tomorrow will be breezy and cooler once again with only a slight chance of a brief shower or two. There will be more clouds than sun until later in the day, keeping high temps in the 70s.
The main trend from Friday through early next week will be warmer temperatures. On Friday the mercury should climb up to around 80. On Saturday highs will be in the low 80s. Low to mid 80s are likely on Sunday and Monday then temps could reach the upper 80s on Tuesday.
There are still some slight chances of showers and storms during this period but don't get your hopes up too high for significant rain. The chance of spotty showers and storms will be late Friday, again late Saturday, and during the day on Sunday.
Stay safe this evening! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Early morning thunderstorms in the Lower Mississippi Valley produced 5.50 inches of rain south of Alexander, AR, in just ninety minutes, and flash flooding which resulted claimed the life of one woman. Thunderstorms in Indiana produced 4.95 inches of rain in twelve hours east of Muncie. Eight cities in the southwestern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Las Vegas, NV, with a reading of 115 degrees, and Phoenix, AZ, with a high of 116 degrees. The low that night at Phoenix of 93 degrees was the warmest of record for that location. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)