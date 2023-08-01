Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

After a pleasant pattern of quiet weather, the chance for thunderstorms will return amidst rising heat and humidity. The next few days are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s with dew points consistently in the 60s. Because of this, a few stronger storms may develop. The highest chance for strong storms will be in the northwoods.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late.
Low: 63 Wind: South around 5
Wednesday: More humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms.
High: 85 Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday Night: Scattered clouds and mild with isolated showers or storms possible.
Low: 64
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. A brief shower or t-storm possible.
High 87
Friday: Patchy clouds, cooler, and less humid.
High: 81
A cold front will approach from the north tonight and Wednesday but it will stall over northern Wisconsin. Because of this, we will not see much cool air move in with the front. High temps will climb into the mid 80s for Wednesday and again on Thursday. It will also be a little more humid.
With the cold front stalled in our vicinity, there will be a chance of widely scattered showers and storms, beginning later tonight and continuing on Wednesday. An isolated storm could pop up again on Thursday before we see more dry weather develop for Friday and Saturday. Along with the drier weather late in the week, we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday.
A low pressure system moving in from the west on Sunday will bring increasing clouds and rain chances. The storm system could linger over our area on Monday, once again keeping a good chance of rain in the area. Along with the rain chance, we will have plenty of clouds and cooler temps. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday and in the mid to upper 70s Monday.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock.
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Two dozen cities in the Upper Midwest reported record high temperatures for the date, including La Crosse WI with a reading of 105 degrees. Highs of 103 degrees at Milwaukee, WI, and South Bend, IN, were records for the month of August. (The National Weather Summary)