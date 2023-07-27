Strong storms to end the week

Before much nicer weather moves in this weekend, multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms are headed towards Wisconsin. Some storms may contain large hail and damaging wind, and severe thunderstorm warnings will be likely both this evening and on Friday. Keep up to date with the latest with us at News 9 and take shelter if a strong to severe storm is issued in your area.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms likely.
Low: 67 Wind: SSW 5-10
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy skies and still humid but not as hot. A good chance of showers and storms, especially south of Wausau.
High: 84 Wind: SW to NE 5-10
Friday Night: Showers and storms early, then clearing skies and not as muggy.
Low: 57
Saturday: Mostly sunny and more comfortable.
High: 79
Sunday: Plenty of sunshine and nice again.
High: 80
Storm chances will increase this evening as a line of thunderstorms develops and moves into the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail being the biggest threats. The tornado threat is low, but one or two cannot be 100% ruled out. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, which will help to fuel those storms. More showers and storms will be possible once again tomorrow, especially south of Highway 29. Once again, a few of those storms could be strong to severe, although the chances tomorrow are lower than today. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s, with muggy conditions expected during the day once again.
We should see the humidity move out as we head into the weekend, with mostly sunny skies returning on Saturday. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s to start the weekend. Sunday will be just as pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should also continue the nice stretch into Monday, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Our next chance for rain will arrive late Tuesday, with a few showers and storms possible later in the day and into Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We should see similar temperatures on Wednesday, with more showers and storms possible - highs will again top out in the low to mid 80s.
Stay safe and have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to New England, with 103 reports of large hail and damaging winds through the day. Thunderstorms in Wisconsin produced hail three inches in diameter near Oshkosh, and wind gusts to 65 mph at Germantown. (The National Weather Summary)