Stubborn cool pattern

We continue to be locked in an unseasonably cold pattern here in the Upper Midwest with the chilly air continually sweeping down from Canada. Upper level disturbances are also helping to trigger the spotty brief showers or snow and rain in the region. These little bouts of minor precipitation may continue through Tuesday with just trace to a few hundredths of an inch of moisture possible each day. There should also be some pockets of sunshine, although it may be fleeting in nature until this cool air eases up a bit.
Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 40s Sunday, fall to the upper 20s Sunday night, then climb to the upper 40s Monday afternoon. Similar readings are expected on Tuesday. Wednesday should bring a greater amount of sunshine. So, after a cold start in the 20s, the highs could rebound to near 52. That should feel fairly nice especially since the winds will be light.
Thursday looks partly sunny with highs around the low to mid 50s, and that will likely be the warmest day of the week! Another large low pressure system in the Plains will gradually move east. It will bring our region a chance of occasional rain showers from Thursday night all the way through Sunday! Rain totals over that period could be in the 0.50 to 0.75 inch range. It is possible that a little wet snow could mix in during the nights and early mornings when it is cooler out. At this point it doesn’t appear there will be any sizable snow accumulations, but we will be monitoring that closely.
Temperatures don’t look very promising with the heavy clouds and showers around. Highs may reach the low 50s Friday, then fall back into the 40s for highs over the weekend.
Well, I guess we will have to look forward to May for a return of 60s and 70s, right?
Stay warm out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 10:30 a.m., 23-April 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1983 - A mini-blizzard produced sixteen inches of snow at Laramie, WY, including a foot of snow in just eight hours during the night. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Salina, KS, was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 105 degrees. The high of 105 degrees established an April record for the state of Kansas. A total of eighteen cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)