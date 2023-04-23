Stubborn cool pattern

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Michigan... Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Waupaca and Outagamie Counties. Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Waupaca and Outagamie Counties. For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Wolf River...including New London and Shiocton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Wisconsin River...below Wausau...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest Park and Oak Island Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.4 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&