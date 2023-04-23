 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Waupaca and
Outagamie Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Waupaca and Outagamie
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including New London and Shiocton...Minor
flooding is forecast.
For the Wisconsin River...below Wausau...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stubborn cool pattern

  • 0
Dark cloud sky

We continue to be locked in an unseasonably cold pattern here in the Upper Midwest with the chilly air continually sweeping down from Canada.  Upper level disturbances are also helping to trigger the spotty brief showers or snow and rain in the region.  These little bouts of minor precipitation may continue through Tuesday with just trace to a few hundredths of an inch of moisture possible each day.  There should also be some pockets of sunshine, although it may be fleeting in nature until this cool air eases up a bit. 

Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 40s Sunday, fall to the upper 20s Sunday night, then climb to the upper 40s Monday afternoon.  Similar readings are expected on Tuesday.  Wednesday should bring a greater amount of sunshine.  So, after a cold start in the 20s, the highs could rebound to near 52.  That should feel fairly nice especially since the winds will be light.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs around the low to mid 50s, and that will likely be the warmest day of the week!  Another large low pressure system in the Plains will gradually move east.  It will bring our region a chance of occasional rain showers from Thursday night all the way through Sunday!  Rain totals over that period could be in the 0.50 to 0.75 inch range.  It is possible that a little wet snow could mix in during the nights and early mornings when it is cooler out.  At this point it doesn’t appear there will be any sizable snow accumulations, but we will be monitoring that closely. 

Temperatures don’t look very promising with the heavy clouds and showers around.  Highs may reach the low 50s Friday, then fall back  into the 40s for highs over the weekend.

Well, I guess we will have to look forward to May for a return of 60s and 70s, right?

Stay warm out there!  Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 10:30 a.m., 23-April 2023

**On this date in weather history:

1983 - A mini-blizzard produced sixteen inches of snow at Laramie, WY, including a foot of snow in just eight hours during the night. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Salina, KS, was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 105 degrees. The high of 105 degrees established an April record for the state of Kansas. A total of eighteen cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)

