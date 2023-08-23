Summer heat in full effect

Today was one of the warmest days we have seen in years with heat index values reaching the triple digits across the state of Wisconsin. Highs in the Wausau area reached the mid 90s with dew points well into the 60s and 70s. Expect another muggy day tomorrow, but thankfully not as high of temperatures. The heat advisories and warnings in the area will expire at 7PM and 9PM respectively as winds shift to the north and slightly cooler air moves in.
Tonight: A few scattered clouds and muggy
Low: 68 Wind: Becoming NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny, still warm and humid.
High: 88 Wind: North around 10
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and not as muggy.
Low: 63
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening.
High: 82
Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 74
Skies will be partly cloudy in the far north and sunny elsewhere for the rest of today. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. That will bring in some slightly cooler air for tomorrow, but temps will still remain well above average.
There will be a fair amount of sun for tomorrow and it will not be as hot, however, it will still feel a bit uncomfortable with rather humid conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
More clouds will be moving in for Friday as a cold front drifts in from the north. This front will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, especially in the northern half of the area. It will also cool things down a bit more. After highs in the low 80s on Friday, the mercury will be in the comfortable 70s for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday should have plenty of sun.
Another cold front will move through our area on Monday producing a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s early next week.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
1987 - A cold front brought autumn-like weather to the Northern and Central Plains Region. Afternoon highs were in the 50s and 60s across parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska that just two days earlier were in the 90s or above 100 degrees. Thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. (The National Weather Summary)