Summer heat in full effect

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT... Areas of fog should develop across the region late tonight. Locally dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will be possible. The fog will persist until 8 am or 9 am Friday before lifting. Motorists traveling across the region late tonight and early Friday morning can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. When driving in fog, slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.