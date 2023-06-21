Summer in full effect

More hot summer air is headed our way this week for the first few days of summer. Temperatures will continually reach the 90s, though thankfully the dew points won't raise too much until the end of the week. Make sure to keep watering your plants and your lawn as we won't have any significant rain until the weekend.
Tonight: Clearing and quiet.
Low: 59 Wind: Light East
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot.
High: 90 Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday night: Clear and pleasant.
Low: 60
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot again with a slight chance of a shower or storm northwest of Marathon county in the afternoon or evening.
High: 90
Saturday: A bit more humid with A mix of sun and clouds. (A 40% chance of thunderstorms at night)
High: 91
We will see mainly sunny skies with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds popping up each afternoon from Wednesday through Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each day through Saturday. The weather will not be too humid, so the heat will not feel too bad. It is mainly the middle of the afternoon that will feel a bit hot. The mornings and evenings will be comfortable.
What about the rain chance? It still looks like a trough of low pressure will move into Wisconsin from the west. The first chance of rain with this system will be Friday afternoon and evening in northwestern parts of the area. At this point, some widely scattered showers or storms could pop up in places like Glidden, Butternut, Mercer, or Jump River. The higher chance of rain for most of the area will be Saturday night into Sunday. We will see some thunderstorms move in from the west Saturday night and a few showers or storms could develop again on Sunday. Overall, it looks like over half an inch of rain is possible for some locations. It is too early to say how much severe weather there might be, but the odds are on the low side.
A shower or two might linger into Monday morning, then it will dry up for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. It will also be cooler. Highs on Sunday will only be around 80, then it will be in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - The first day of summer heralded snow in the northern and central Rockies. In Colorado, 15 inches of snow was reported at the summit of Mount Evans and, in Wyoming, 18 inches was reported at Dickensen Park, west of Lander. Heavy rain continued in the eastern U.S. Huntsville, AL, reported a record 11.65 inches for the month, compared to the 0.17 inch rainfall total in June 1988. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)