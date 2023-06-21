 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Summer in full effect

weather

More hot summer air is headed our way this week for the first few days of summer. Temperatures will continually reach the 90s, though thankfully the dew points won't raise too much until the end of the week. Make sure to keep watering your plants and your lawn as we won't have any significant rain until the weekend.

Tonight: Clearing and quiet.

Low: 59 Wind: Light East

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot.

High: 90 Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday night: Clear and pleasant.

Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot again with a slight chance of a shower or storm northwest of Marathon county in the afternoon or evening.

High: 90

Saturday: A bit more humid with A mix of sun and clouds. (A 40% chance of thunderstorms at night)

High: 91

We will see mainly sunny skies with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds popping up each afternoon from Wednesday through Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each day through Saturday. The weather will not be too humid, so the heat will not feel too bad. It is mainly the middle of the afternoon that will feel a bit hot. The mornings and evenings will be comfortable.

What about the rain chance? It still looks like a trough of low pressure will move into Wisconsin from the west. The first chance of rain with this system will be Friday afternoon and evening in northwestern parts of the area. At this point, some widely scattered showers or storms could pop up in places like Glidden, Butternut, Mercer, or Jump River. The higher chance of rain for most of the area will be Saturday night into Sunday. We will see some thunderstorms move in from the west Saturday night and a few showers or storms could develop again on Sunday. Overall, it looks like over half an inch of rain is possible for some locations. It is too early to say how much severe weather there might be, but the odds are on the low side.

A shower or two might linger into Monday morning, then it will dry up for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. It will also be cooler. Highs on Sunday will only be around 80, then it will be in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1989 - The first day of summer heralded snow in the northern and central Rockies. In Colorado, 15 inches of snow was reported at the summit of Mount Evans and, in Wyoming, 18 inches was reported at Dickensen Park, west of Lander. Heavy rain continued in the eastern U.S. Huntsville, AL, reported a record 11.65 inches for the month, compared to the 0.17 inch rainfall total in June 1988. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

