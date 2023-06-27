Summer storms Wednesday night

Summer weather returned today with bright skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. As we move further into the week, the temperatures will remain, but we will say goodbye to our clear skies. Rain showers will move in as early as Wednesday afternoon, and a chance of storms (potentially strong) will move in during the evening.
**Air quality alert for smoke for the entire area through noon Thursday.
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 58 Wind: SE around 5
Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a small chance of morning rain and a higher chance of showers and storms in the evening.
High: 80 Wind: South-Southeast 10-15
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Low: 62
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit humid with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 82
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers or storms.
High: 83
A weak upper level low pressure system will develop over the upper Midwest for the middle of the week and then slowly move out by the weekend. This weather system will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms. The first small chance of showers will come Wednesday morning. The highest chance of rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. There is even a chance of a severe storm or two with high or gusty winds being the main threat. The storm prediction center has most of the state in a level 1 (marginal) risk with the SW corner under a level 1 (Slight) risk.
The chance of scattered storms will be around 40 percent on Thursday and then decrease to 20 percent on Friday. As of now, the long holiday weekend is looking good. We should have more sun than clouds and dry conditions from Saturday through Tuesday.
Even though we will have some clouds and rain at times, high temps will still reach the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will then reach the low to mid 80s from Friday through Monday. It will be a few degrees warmer than normal but not too hot.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Ohio Valley to western New England. Thunderstorm spawned six tornadoes, and there were 98 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Tropical Storm Allison spawned six tornadoes in Louisiana, injuring two persons at Hackberry. Fort Polk LA was drenched with 10.09 inches of rain in 36 hours, and 12.87 inches was reported at the Gorum Fire Tower in northern Louisiana. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)