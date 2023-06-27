 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Summer storms Wednesday night

weather

Summer weather returned today with bright skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. As we move further into the week, the temperatures will remain, but we will say goodbye to our clear skies. Rain showers will move in as early as Wednesday afternoon, and a chance of storms (potentially strong) will move in during the evening.

**Air quality alert for smoke for the entire area through noon Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 58 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a small chance of morning rain and a higher chance of showers and storms in the evening.

High: 80 Wind: South-Southeast 10-15

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Low: 62

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit humid with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High: 82

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers or storms.

High: 83

A weak upper level low pressure system will develop over the upper Midwest for the middle of the week and then slowly move out by the weekend. This weather system will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms. The first small chance of showers will come Wednesday morning. The highest chance of rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. There is even a chance of a severe storm or two with high or gusty winds being the main threat. The storm prediction center has most of the state in a level 1 (marginal) risk with the SW corner under a level 1 (Slight) risk.

The chance of scattered storms will be around 40 percent on Thursday and then decrease to 20 percent on Friday. As of now, the long holiday weekend is looking good. We should have more sun than clouds and dry conditions from Saturday through Tuesday.

Even though we will have some clouds and rain at times, high temps will still reach the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will then reach the low to mid 80s from Friday through Monday. It will be a few degrees warmer than normal but not too hot.

Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Ohio Valley to western New England. Thunderstorm spawned six tornadoes, and there were 98 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Tropical Storm Allison spawned six tornadoes in Louisiana, injuring two persons at Hackberry. Fort Polk LA was drenched with 10.09 inches of rain in 36 hours, and 12.87 inches was reported at the Gorum Fire Tower in northern Louisiana. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

