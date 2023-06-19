Summer Weather Ahead

For those who like bright and warm weather this will be yet another beautiful week to get outside. Thankfully the humidity will not be too high as temperatures will rise into the 80s and 90s. Plentiful sunshine is expected to continue until we hit the weekend.
This Evening: Partly cloudy and warm with a slim chance of a stray sprinkle.
High: Low to mid 80s Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Clearing and comfortable
Low: 57 Wind: East around 5
Tuesday: Sunny and warm
High: 85 Wind: East-Southeast 10-15
Tuesday night: Clear and pleasant.
Low: 57
Wednesday: Sunny and quite warm.
High: 89
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 90
It will be quite warm and sunny this week. Today is one day when there will be a few more scattered clouds, Friday as well. Winds will generally be out of the southeast and the humidity will not be too high.
High temps today and tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, then from Wednesday through Saturday highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. It will cool off a bit on Sunday and Monday with the mercury reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.
The highest chance of rain will come over the weekend when a low pressure system moves in from the west. The chance of rain on Saturday is only about 20 percent. The rain chance will then rise up to around 30 percent on Sunday. As of now, the odds of severe weather are on the low side.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - What would eventually be known as the "Inland Hurricane" stuck south central Kansas. This storm system produced a swath of 65 to 120 mph winds across six counties and caused $80 million dollars in damage. The peak recorded wind gust was 116 mph, which reaches low-end category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind intensity scale. On the enhanced Fujita Scale the 116mph winds would be rated an EF2. The storm knocked out power to all the Wichita TV stations, and they were off the air for hours. All but one of the Wichita Radio Stations, including the Wichita NOAA Weather Radio Station KEC-59, was knocked off the air. (National Weather Service Wichita)