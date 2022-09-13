Summer Weather Returns

It sure was nice to see the sun out in full force today after the wet and gloomy weekend weather. Sunshine brought temperatures today into the upper 70s so summer is holding on a little while longer. Clear skies will make for a cool overnight again so watch for developing fog and don't forget an extra layer early tomorrow. Wednesday should be another pretty nice day, but rain chances will slowly work there way in as the week progresses.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance of dense fog towards morning.
Low: 52 Wind: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 74 Wind: ESE 5-10
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies and quiet.
Low: 53
Thursday: Mixed skies and warm again with a 30% chance of scattered rain, especially in the northwoods.
High: 79
Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and a bit humid. A 30% chance of showers and t-storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
High: 80
Dense fog will be possible waking up Wednesday due to cool overnight temperatures and gradual rising humidity. Expect early morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. By Wednesday afternoon however it should be nice as a good deal of sun will bring seasonal high temperatures in he mid/low 70s. Wednesday will have a few more clouds but should be dry other than a slim chance of a passing sprinkle in the northwoods.
Thursday will likely have more cloud cover than sunshine but remain warm with highs in the upper 70s. Most of Thursday is expected to be nice but there will be a small chance of scattered rain showers in the northwoods. Friday is expected to be warmer yet with highs hitting the low 80s. Dew points will rise to the 60s making for some humid weather that will linger into the weekend. There is a 30% chance of rain late Friday but a much larger chance this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will once again have a good chance of rain and storms across the area. The most likely time will be late Saturday/Early Sunday, and again late Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely but we are unsure if severe weather will be in the cards. Temperatures will remain around 3-8 degrees above normal with overnight lows warmer in the 60s as well.
Next week should start very nice on Monday with plenty of sunshine, though clouds and rain chances may return midweek.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed over the Central Plains Region, with a record low of 29 degrees at North Platte NE. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the Pacific Northwest, with a record high of 96 degrees at Eugene OR. Thunderstorms over south Texas produced wind gusts to 69 mph at Del Rio, and two inches of rain in two hours. (National Weather Summary)