Summer Weather Until Weekend Storms

The summer weather will continue as we push into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Expect 90 or near 90 degree temperatures on Friday and Saturday, great for those who want to get outdoors. For those waiting for rainfall, you should have to wait too long. A significant weather system will be heading our way brining showers and thunderstorms by the end of the weekend.
Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant.
Low: 60 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot with a small chance of spotty showers or storms in the Northwoods during the afternoon.
High: 90 Wind: Variable around 5
Friday night: Isolated showers in the Northwoods early, then scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 63
Saturday: Hot again with a mix of sun and clouds and a 70% chance of showers and storms, mainly later in the day or into the evening.
High: 91
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit humid with off-and-on showers or thundershowers.
High: 78
Friday will be similar with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs around 90. The only change for tomorrow is that there is a small chance of isolated showers and storms in the Northwoods during the afternoon and early evening. An air quality alert remains in effect through Friday night, but the haze is not expected to be as thick as pervious days.
The chance of rain later tomorrow is in advance of a low pressure system moving in from the west. This system will get closer on Saturday and move across Wisconsin on Sunday. This will increase the rain chances. Before the rain arrives, it will be hot on Saturday with highs in the low 90s around central and southern Wisconsin. It will be in the 80s in the Northwoods. The higher chances of rain will come later in the day on Saturday. Some thunderstorms are likely Saturday night and then we could have off-and-on showers for much of Sunday. With more clouds and wet weather to round out the weekend, it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
There is still a slight chance of showers Monday morning, then the weather should dry up and turn partly cloudy for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. A small chance of rain will develop once again on Wednesday. High will be in the comfortable 70s from Monday through Wednesday.
Enjoy the rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Record cold temperatures were reported in the High Plains Region. Rapid City, SD, reported a record low of 39 degrees, in sharp contrast to their record high of 102 degrees two days earlier, on the 20th. (The National Weather Summary)