Summer weekend with spotty rain

Popup showers will remain possible this weekend so keep an eye on the radar. Thankfully, most of the daytime hours this weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies. It will also be noticeably warmer this weekend than the past few days with highs in the low to mid 80s. However, this is nothing compared to the heat wave headed our way this upcoming week.
Overnight: Isolated showers early, then mainly clear and comfortable.
Low: 57 Wind: Light Northerly
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with hit-or-miss showers and storms likely in the afternoon.
High: 82 Wind: West to SW 5-15
Saturday Night: Showers and storms diminishing during the evening, then partly cloudy.
Low: 59
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of an isolated storm during the afternoon.
High: 83
Monday: Feeling like Summer with partly cloudy skies and a spotty storm or two possible.
High: 84
The weather will be similar tomorrow with dry conditions in the morning. Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more numerous tomorrow than today in the afternoon and evening but it doesn't look like much threat of severe weather. Even if you happen to get hit by a storm, it will not last too long, but you could experience a hefty downpour or even small hail. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.
Slightly warmer weather will develop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Most of the time the weather should be dry over these two days but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out.
The real warm weather will be from Tuesday through Thursday. On Tuesday the mercury will climb into the upper 80s. On Wednesday and Thursday, we will experience low 90s. It will be humid as well. What about rain chances? There is at least a slight chance of stronger storms on Wednesday and Thursday. With the increased atmospheric energy and high dew points, keep your eye out for the risk of severe weather.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Afternoon thunderstorms over Florida produced wind gusts to 92 mph at Jacksonville, damaging thirteen light planes at Herlong Field. Five cities in Texas reported record low temperatures for the date. Corpus Christi, TX, equalled their record low for the date with a reading of 71 degrees, and then tied their record high for the date that afternoon with a reading of 97 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)