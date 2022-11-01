Summerlike for another day

Summerlike weather continues and looks like it will stick around for another day or so. High temperatures hit the 70s today and more warm air should move in tomorrow. The previous high temperature record on November 2nd is 72 degrees which may be broken with the warm air and sunshine tomorrow. Afterwords we will look towards a cooling trend with a good deal of rain showers.
Tonight: Clear and quiet.
Low: 43 Wind: SE 2-5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Near record high temps.
High: 71 Wind: South 10-15
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and mild.
Low: 53
Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy, and mild. (Rain likely after midnight)
High: 69
Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Maybe a rumble of thunder.
High: 60 (50s by the afternoon)
The air will not be quite as cool to begin our Wednesday as more warm air moves in. Early AM temperatures will reside in the 40s instead of the 30s to start the day and quickly warm yet again with abundant sunshine. Wednesday will be near record warmth with highs in the low 70s and there should be breeze out of the south, making for a beautiful day.
While Thursday won't be quite as warm, it will start off milder with morning temperatures in the 50s. To show how warm it truly is, 50 degrees is higher than the typical high temperature this time of year. Thursday will also start sunny again, but cloud cover is expected to move in by the afternoon. Thursday night will begin our first chance of rainfall which will span into the weekend.
Friday will cool through the daytime hours and likely be quite dreary with widespread rain showers. The rainfall is not only expected Friday but also on Saturday and possibly Sunday morning. Overall, we are tracking 1-2" of rain over the 2-3 day period so make sure to have a rain jacket on hand. Temperatures will also cool this weekend to the 50s.
Next week is very unsettled but it looks like temperatures will return to normal. Another system of rain is expected mid-week which could be accompanied by a few flakes of snow.
Enjoy the summerlike weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Early morning thunderstorms in central Arizona produced hail an inch in diameter at Williams and Gila Bend, and drenched Payson with 1.86 inches of rain. Hannagan Meadows AZ, meanwhile, was blanketed with three inches of snow. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs of 76 degrees at Beckley WV, 77 degrees at Bluefield WV, and 83 degrees at Lexington KY were records for the month of November. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)