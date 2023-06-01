Summerlike storms and humidity

The humidity will continue to rise as pop up storms move through the area. Today was very hot for this time of year with highs reaching the 90s, around 20 degrees above normal. Thankfully, while there has been storms, little severe weather is expected. Storms are expected to clear tonight but may return before the weekend.
Tonight: A few showers possible early, then scattered clouds.
Low: 62 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Variable clouds and still a little humid with hit-or-miss thundershowers possible in the afternoon.
High: 88 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday Night: A few isolated storms possible early, then becoming mainly clear.
Low: 61
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.
High: 90
Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 88
Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 from Friday through Sunday as well. On Friday, once again there could be a few spotty showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. There is even a slight chance of a storm or two on Saturday, primarily in the Northwoods. At this point, Sunday is looking dry and warm. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids this weekend and apply multiple rounds of sunblock.
Going into next week we will see a bit of a cool down. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s and the mercury should top out in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front moving through on Monday will produce a slight chance of rain and storms, otherwise, most of next week looks dry again. For the days you do not receive rain, it will be wise to water to keep your plants from drying out. Thursday of next week also looks dry with temperatures returning to the 80s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms developing during the afternoon over the Southern Plains Region produced severe weather through the evening and the night, spawning nine tornadoes. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Alpine TX, and baseball size hail at Balmorhea, TX, Fluvanna, TX, and in Borden County, TX. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)