Summerlike weather continues

An early blast of summer has made its way to the midwest bringing widespread 70 degree temperatures - nearly 20 degrees above normal. Thankfully it looks like this weather will stick around for much of this week so get ready to break out the t-shorts and shorts. No major weather systems are in sight, but melting snow will create flood concerns across the state. There is a chance of rain and storms as we head into the weekend.
Tonight: Scattered clouds. Mild.
Low: 45 Wind: SW around 10
Tuesday: Warmer and a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
High: 73 Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and mild.
Low: 42
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.
High: 78 (80s possible south)
Thursday: Another balmy day with plenty of sunshine.
High: 77
From Tuesday through most of Friday, it will be even warmer with more sun than clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Tuesday, the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then top out in the low 70s on Friday. Wednesday will be the warmest and it isnt out of the realm of possibility for many cities to hit the 80s. This could be a potentially record breaking day for high temperatures.
Later Friday the clouds will increase and we might see a few showers Friday evening. A storm system moving into the Midwest will then linger over Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday. We will see plenty of clouds over the weekend with a good chance of rain on Saturday. Some scattered showers will linger on Sunday with a small chance of a few snowflakes later in the day. Highs will be around 60 on Saturday then fall below normal on Sunday, only reaching the 40s. At or below normal temperatures will then likely continue for next week. Make sure you take full advantage of the summerlike weather before it ends.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Central Gulf Coast Region to western sections of the Carolinas during the afternoon and evening. Evening thunderstorms over western South Carolina produced wind gusts to 98 mph which injured four persons at Holly Springs, and wind gusts to 100 mph which injured one person and caused half a million dollars damage north of Dacusville. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)