Summerlike weather continues

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.9 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.9 feet on 09/22/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Summerlike weather continues

  • 0
weather

An early blast of summer has made its way to the midwest bringing widespread 70 degree temperatures - nearly 20 degrees above normal. Thankfully it looks like this weather will stick around for much of this week so get ready to break out the t-shorts and shorts. No major weather systems are in sight, but melting snow will create flood concerns across the state. There is a chance of rain and storms as we head into the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Mild.

Low: 45 Wind: SW around 10

Tuesday: Warmer and a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds

High: 73 Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.

High: 78 (80s possible south)

Thursday: Another balmy day with plenty of sunshine.

High: 77

From Tuesday through most of Friday, it will be even warmer with more sun than clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Tuesday, the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then top out in the low 70s on Friday. Wednesday will be the warmest and it isnt out of the realm of possibility for many cities to hit the 80s. This could be a potentially record breaking day for high temperatures.

Later Friday the clouds will increase and we might see a few showers Friday evening. A storm system moving into the Midwest will then linger over Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday. We will see plenty of clouds over the weekend with a good chance of rain on Saturday. Some scattered showers will linger on Sunday with a small chance of a few snowflakes later in the day. Highs will be around 60 on Saturday then fall below normal on Sunday, only reaching the 40s. At or below normal temperatures will then likely continue for next week. Make sure you take full advantage of the summerlike weather before it ends.

Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Central Gulf Coast Region to western sections of the Carolinas during the afternoon and evening. Evening thunderstorms over western South Carolina produced wind gusts to 98 mph which injured four persons at Holly Springs, and wind gusts to 100 mph which injured one person and caused half a million dollars damage north of Dacusville. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

