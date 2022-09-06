Summerlike weather returns

Get ready for more summerlike weather as temperatures will soon be well above normal yet again. The average high temperature for early September sits in the low 70s, however Wednesday - Friday is expected to be in the low 80s - 10 degrees warmer than normal. This is all ahead of a cold front which has a good chance to bring rain and storms by the end of the week.
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool. Small chance of morning fog.
Low: 57 Wind: Light NW
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm.
High: 83 Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday Night: Clear and quiet.
Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, bit humid and summer-like.
High: 84
Friday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds and a bit humid. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms later in the day towards the overnight hours especially north.
High: 83
As our high temperatures have been on the rise, so have our lows. Expect tonight to be a few degrees warmer than the past few nights with only a few scattered clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s. Wednesday morning will have a few more clouds than the past few mornings and there is only a small chance of morning fog. Afterwards however we will clear out yet again to a sunny afternoon with highs much warmer in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be pleasant and warm summer days with highs in the mid 80s. The dew point is expected to rise as well leading to a few hours of humid weather each day. A weak cold front will pass through the northern half of the state on Thursday and could bring a few stronger thunderstorms to the NW corner of Wisconsin - though other than this Thursday will be dry. Friday will also be dry until the late as a secondary cold front passes through the state. This second cold front will have a larger impact bringing much cooler temperatures for the weekend and continual chances of rain. The first round of showers and storms will be Friday evening.
Expect much cooler and cloudier weather this weekend with highs in the low 70s to upper 60s. There is a good chance of rain on Saturday as well as a few potential showers Sunday. Due to the cold front, rain, and cloud cover, Sunday will be the cooler of the two days with much of the state's high temperatures under 70 degrees. Fortunately, it does look like there should be a few breaks of sun before the end of the day. This will carry over into Monday with a small chance of rain (presumably in the morning) and highs near 70 degrees.
Tuesday of next week looks to be the end of the wet pattern with sunny skies developing all day.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1929 - Iowa's earliest snow of record occurred as a few flakes were noted at 9 AM at Alton. (The Weather Channel)