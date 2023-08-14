Sun tomorrow before rain and storms return

After a wet and dreary day today, skies are expected to clear heading into the overnight hours. The clearing will continue into Tuesday where we will develop abundant sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. However, despite the clearing, it won't be long before rain returns.
Tonight: Gradual clearing and cool. Chance of morning fog.
Low: 50 Wind: North 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: Becoming West 10-15
Tuesday Night: Clear and mild.
Low: 57
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. (40% chance of thunderstorms at night).
High: 85
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and comfortable.
High: 76
The clouds will clear out later tonight and it looks like beautiful weather will develop on Tuesday. While the day will be nice, it will be a bit chilly early as lows could drop into the 40s for part of the area. Thankfully, the abundant sun will bring highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
A cold front crossing our area Wednesday night will produce a chance of scattered thunderstorms and it will also cool things down a bit for Thursday. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. We should have a good amount of sun on Thursday with highs in the 70s.
It will be sunny and warmer for Friday with highs in the low 80s, then it will turn a bit hot for the weekend. We will likely have just a few scattered clouds on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1988 - Eighteen cities in the northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, and the water temperature at Lake Erie reached a record 80 degrees. Portland ME reported a record fourteen straight days of 80 degree weather. Milwaukee WI reported a record 34 days of 90 degree heat for the year. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms resulted in about fifty reports of severe weather in the northeastern U.S. One person was killed at Stockbridge MI when a tornado knocked a tree onto their camper. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)