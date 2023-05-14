Sunnier weather returns this week

Well, it has been on the dreary side the past several days thanks to a low pressure system around Kansas City. Some light rain even clipped the southwest to southern part of the News 9 area earlier today. However, that system will move away and be replaced with high pressure and very dry air from southern Canada. This should allow the clouds to gradually clear off Sunday night. Temperatures could drop to the mid 30s north to low 40s south. As such some patchy frost may occur, especially north of Marathon County. Monday looks sensational though with blue skies all day and high temperatures rebounding to the lower 70s at least. Light winds Sunday night will become westerly around 10 mph Monday.
Tuesday should be partly cloudy and mild with lows around 51 and highs in the low 70s. A cold front will sweep through Wisconsin in the afternoon to early evening, so we can’t rule out a couple of isolated brief showers or thunderstorms. The chance is a bit higher in central Wisconsin versus the Northwoods.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny. Be alert for scattered frost in the early morning gardeners with lows from the mid to upper 30s. Highs should rebound to the upper 60s. Thursday is shaping up breezier with more cloud cover. The next front approaching will likely cause some scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the highest chance late in the day. Highs could reach the upper 60s to near 70 with gusty southwest winds. The wind will become gusty from the west to northwest on Friday. Cooler air will surge in with highs just in the upper 50s to near 60. In addition, some spotty light rain showers are possible, more likely in the north to northeast part of the viewing area.
Next weekend will likely bring tranquil conditions with a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures may reach the upper 60s Saturday and around 70 next Sunday . It could warm up a bit going into the week of the 22nd.
Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:55 p.m., 14-May 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1987 - Seven cities across the western U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date as unseasonably hot weather made a comeback. The record high of 103 degrees at Sacramento CA was their ninth in eleven days, and also marked a record seven days of 100 degree heat for the month. Their previous record was two days of 100 degree highs.
1990 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather from northwest Texas to western Missouri. Severe thunderstorms spawned seventeen tornadoes, including nine in Texas. Four tornadoes in Texas injured a total of nine people. Thunderstorms in Texas also produced hail four inches in diameter at Shamrock, and hail four and a half inches in diameter near Guthrie. Thunderstorms over northeastern Kansas produced more than seven inches of rain in Chautauqua County between 9 PM and midnight. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)