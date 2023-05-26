Sunny Holiday Weekend

Sunshine has returned to the Badger State, and now that it's here, it isn't going anywhere for a while, which is perfect timing for Memorial Day weekend. We'll see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will be climbing - it will be feeling a bit more like summer in the next several days.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 75 Wind: South 5-10
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 43 Wind: Light & Variable
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine.
High: 78 Wind: South 5-10
We'll see mainly sunny skies today - outside of a few high clouds drifting through at times, we should be mainly clear all day long. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s - a perfect day leading into the holiday weekend. We should see more of the same tomorrow, with sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. The sunshine will continue into Sunday as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Temperatures will continue to stay warm for Memorial Day, with mostly sunny skies yet again. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s to wrap up the long weekend. However, while the weekend will leave us, the warmth will not. We should climb into the low to mid 80s again on Tuesday, once again under mostly sunny skies.
With all of this dry air in place over the next several days, we'll eventually get to the point where rainfall will be needed and welcomed. However, our chances over the next several days aren't looking al that great. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday, but it's only a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up. Highs will still top out in the low to mid 80s. We could see a few showers and storms try and pop up again on Thursday, but once again, the chances are fairly low at this time. Highs will still be warm, topping out in the low to mid 80s once again.
Have a great Friday and a safe Memorial Day weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1917 - A tornado touched down near Louisiana MO about noon and remained on the ground for a distance of 293 miles, finally lifting seven hours and twenty minutes later in eastern Jennings County, IN. The twister cut a swath of destruction two and a half miles wide through Mattoon, IL. There were 101 persons killed in the tornado, including 53 at Mattoon, and 38 at Charleston IL. Damage from the storm totalled 2.5 million dollars.