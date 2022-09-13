Sunny Skies Returning

After a gloomy past few days, we're finally seeing more sunshine in our future. Along with that, we'll also see our temperatures climb back above average, and they'll stay that way for a while.
Today: Mostly sunny and quite pleasant.
High: 79 Wind: WNW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear and still a bit cool.
Low: 50 Wind: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 74 Wind: East ~ 5
Skies have cleared overnight, and we're waking up to sunny skies this morning. We should also remain sunny all day long, with very little in the way of any cloud cover. With that, we should warm up pretty nicely today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s - we could even see a couple of spots touch 80 degrees this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine to start tomorrow, although we'll become partly cloudy by the afternoon. We'll be a few degrees cooler, but still above average with highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower or two isn't out of the question Wednesday night, but most of us should remain dry.
We'll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday as well, and we should remain dry for most of the day. However, our next storm system will be approaching, which will give us a chance of a few showers or storms by evening and into Thursday night. We'll be warm again too, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies again on Friday as well, with the chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon or evening. Highs will be warm once again, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
It sounds like a broken record, but once again our rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with a chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see more cloud cover on Sunday, along with a better chance for showers and storms, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We could also see a few showers linger into Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great Tuesday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1984 - Hurricane Diana, after making a complete loop off the Carolina coast, made landfall and moved across eastern North Carolina. Diana deluged Cape Fear with more than eighteen inches of rain, and caused 78 million dollars damage in North Carolina. (Storm Data)
1988 - Hurricane Gilbert smashed into the Cayman Islands, and as it headed for the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico strenghtened into a monster hurricane, packing winds of 175 mph. The barometric pressure at the center of Gilbert reached 26.13 inches (888 mb), an all-time record for any hurricane in the Carribean, Gulf of Mexico, or the Atlantic Ocean. Gilbert covered much of the Gulf of Mexico, producing rain as far away as the Florida Keys. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)