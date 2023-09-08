Sunny Start To The Weekend

We've started to clear out a bit, and that trend will continue as we head into the start of the weekend. While we should start with sunny skies, it will not stay that way the entire weekend, as clouds and some showers will move back in once again.
Tonight: Mainly clear and a bit chilly, some patchy fog possible.
Low: 47 Wind: Calm
Saturday: Sunny early, then becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.
High: 77 Wind: Southwest around 5
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with light rain likely.
Low: 55 Wind: ESE around 5
Sunday: More clouds than sun with a 40% chance of scattered light showers, especially in the morning.
High: 68
We'll see a nice sunny start to our Saturday, but more clouds will move in during the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. While an afternoon shower isn't out of the question in the northwoods, most of us should stay dry until at least the evening, with the best chance for rain coming overnight Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be a bit milder, climbing into the mid to upper 70s in most spots, although it may be a touch cooler in the northwoods. Some of those showers could linger into Sunday, with the best chances for rain likely being in the morning. Highs on Sunday will be cooler, falling back into the mid to upper 60s.
More scattered showers will be possible on Monday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will feel even more like fall, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few isolated showers will also be possible under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We should clear out a bit more on Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning to north central Wisconsin. Highs will still be a bit below average, topping out in the low to mid 60s. We should climb a few more degrees on Thursday, topping out in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds again on Friday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1900 - The greatest weather disaster in U.S. records occurred when a hurricane struck Galveston TX. A tide fifteen feet high washed over the island demolishing or carrying away buildings, and drowning more than 6000 persons. The hurricane destroyed more than 3600 houses, and total damage was more than thirty million dollars. Winds to 120 mph, and a twenty foot storm surge accompanied the hurricane. Following the storm, the surf was three hundred feet inland from the former water line. The hurricane claimed another 1200 lives outside of the Galveston area.